Tendring has just got a new train service. It’s only passengers will be Tendring councillors, it’s called the ‘Gravy Train’.

Tendring councillors get very good pay for very little return.

For example, refuse collection is a joke, drains are not cleared, weeds are allowed to grow non stop, and road furniture/signs not repaired or replaced.

These “hard working” councillors have just given themselves a pay rise.

If our councillors were a product one purchased you would return it as “not fit for purpose”.

The only thing they appear to be good at is making excuses for not doing anything or blaming Essex County Council, but then like all rail services you can be sure charges will increase each year to pay these councillors.

Kenneth Skeggs

Kings Road, Clacton