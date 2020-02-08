A DONATION scheme launched by a family-owned chain of pharmacies has resulted in a life-saving organisation receiving a financial boost.

Borno Chemists, in High Street, Walton, has donated more than £1,000 to the Walton and Frinton RNLI.

The volunteer-led charity was nominated by staff members at the independent pharmacy to benefit from the company’s December fundraiser.

As part of the scheme, 10p per item sold by the Borno Chemist was put into a pot of funds in aid of the RNLI, which eventually amounted to £1,028.

The money was presented to the lifeboat station by the chemist’s media manager, Gemma Robb and branch counter assistant, Natalie King.

Walton and Frinton Lifeboat mechanic, Karl Bigwood, said: “As a charity that relies entirely on donations, we are always grateful for support.

“We would like to thank the staff for nominating us and their customers for their support.”