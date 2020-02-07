ONE of the biggest groups of the Sixties, who were also the first British multiracial group to have a number one hit during that decade, will be performing live in Clacton.

The Foundations drew much interest and intrigue due to the size and structure of the group and not only was there a diverse ethnic mix in the group, but there was also diversity in ages and musical backgrounds.

They first came to attention in 1967 with the worldwide number one Baby Now that I’ve Found You, reaching number one in the UK and Canada.

The hit also reached number 11 in the US charts.

Their next track Back On My Feet Again reached number 18 in Britain and then Any Old Time (You’re Lonely And Sad) got to number 48.

The group’s next international chart-topper, their 1968 single, Build Me Up Buttercup, which reached number two in the UK charts and number three on the US Billboard Hot 100.

The Foundations will be putting on an extraordinary show at the Princess Theatre, in Station Road, Clacton tomorrow from 7.30pm.

They were one of the few British acts to successfully imitate what became known as the Motown Sound.

The soul-edged Foundations emerged from a reggae group known variously as the Ramongs or Ramong Sound who had two lead singers.

The musicians lived in a basement club that they ran in London’s Bayswater area, which was called the Butterfly Club.

Even through the group was active between 1967 and 1970, members are still going strong today.

Now original lead guitarist and vocalist Alan Warner is keeping the magnificent sound of the Foundations alive with a group of hugely-talented musicians.

Members of today’s Foundations are Hue Montgomery, lead vocalist; Dave Lennox on keyboards; John Dee on bass and backing vocals; Alan Warner on lead guitar and backing vocals; Pete Stroud on drums and Dominic Bon De Sousa on saxophone.

Ticket for the show cost £21 and £20 for concessions, and can be booked online at princestheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01255 686633.