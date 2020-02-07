COUNCIL bosses have backed a new plan aimed at boosting economic growth in north Essex.

The North Essex Economic Strategy, covering Braintree, Colchester, Tendring and Uttlesford, aims to ensure the area can rise to the economic challenges and opportunities it faces in the coming years.

Covering the period until 2040, the plan produced by the North Essex Economic Board – a partnership of the four councils with Essex County Council – is the first economic strategy covering the whole area.

Mary Newton, Tendring councillor responsible for business, said: “Tendring and the rest of north Essex is a key area for economic growth, but to see the benefits we need to join forces to ensure we are fully able to bring prosperity and good jobs.

“Across the councils we all share an ambition to plan, deliver and promote sustainable growth for the long-term, while also providing the houses, infrastructure and jobs for future generations.”

By 2040 the strategy aims to have delivered its vision of North Essex as a “high-value, productive and sustainable economy” which will be “well connected and inspire innovation and creativity”.

An action plan will now be developed to help deliver the board’s vision.