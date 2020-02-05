PREGNANT woman and mothers of young children are being asked to share their thoughts and opinions of existing healthcare policies at a forthcoming event.

The Liverpool Health Commission is visiting Clacton next week to speak with women who have faced difficulty accessing antenatal and postnatal services.

Commissioners are hoping women from the seaside town and across Tendring will come forward and inform them on how the services and system can be improved.

According to research and evidence gathered by the LHC, the number young children and babies who have died in recent years has significantly risen.

The organisation is therefore now investigating ways to ensure new-born babies are receiving the best possible support they can for their first 1,000 days of life.

Professor Valerie Fleming, academic lead for LHC, said: “Infant deaths in England and Wales have shown a disturbing rise recently, particularly in the most deprived areas.

“Our aim is to therefore conduct a series of critical and hard-hitting inquiries to uncover any issues which may have contributed to this rise.

“Our focus is to find both areas of concern and examples of good practice across the UK.

“We are visiting various locations, including Tendring District, to gather information based on the real-life experiences of pregnant women and mothers of young children.

“Their thoughts and opinions will be used to shape our recommendations to healthcare policymakers.”

The public sessions will take place at Summit House, in Orwell Road, between 10am-4.30pm on February 11 and 12.

To arrange an appointment or for further information, contact Gerry Diver on 07812 217 169.

For more information about LHC, go to ljmu.ac.uk/liverpool-health-commission.