A MOTORIST who was over the limit when she crashed lied to police saying the driver had run off.

Carley Brading hit a parked car in Wellesley Road, Clacton, last month while driving her Vauxhall Zafira.

Sleeping residents rushed out after hearing the crash and saw her sitting in the driver seat.

Police were called and Brading initially insisted the driver had made off.

As the air bag had deployed, the 39-year-old was taken to Colchester Hospital where she confessed to a nurse she had been at the wheel.

A breath test showed she had 75mcgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath - more than double the legal limit of 35.

Brading, of Daniell Close, Clacton, admitted drink driving and driving without insurance at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard the football coach had been going through a traumatic period in her life and the incident was sparked by a row with her partner.

She was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £120 and must pay £117 in court charges.