CLACTON MP Giles Watling has called on the Government not to overlook deprived coastal areas as it seeks to invest in the north.

It is understood that the Treasury is planning to rewrite rules governing public spending in a bid to benefit areas in the Midlands and North.

The move would make it easier for funding to be allocated to projects outside the South East.

But, during a debate in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Mr Watling questioned Ministers.

He said: “The Government’s aim of creating a level economic playing field between the north and the south is laudable and much needed, but can the minister assure me that, in the rush to create this much-needed equality, we will not overlook deprived coastal areas in the south, such as some in the Clacton constituency which have been overlooked so often in the past?”

In response, Jake Berry, Minister for Local Growth, said: “From Clacton to Caithness, from Holyhead to Hull, we will be investing millions of pounds in communities, not least £2.5million in the coastal community of Clackers.”