BUSINESSES in Tendring are set to get help from a new support service set up by council bosses.

The Business Support Service is to be established by Tendring Council as part of its bid to nurture growth in the area’s economy.

Proposals to deliver the Tendring4Growth project was adopted by the council’s cabinet at a meeting on Friday.

Cabinet members agreed to support the scheme with £90,000, of which £60,000 - from contributions made by developers as part of planning permission - will pay for the Business Support Service for three years.

The other £30,000 will come from the existing business investment and growth budget and will pay for promoting and developing Tendring4Growth, continuing the bi-monthly business networking meetings, and the return of the council’s Business Week in 2020.

Neil Stock, leader of the council, said the Tendring4Growth brand would help ensure the district prospered.

“If existing and new businesses can grow in Tendring then we all benefit as it provides more jobs, more investment and most importantly opportunities for young people and families to flourish in our district,” he said.

“For this reason it is important that we don’t consider business support as one stand-alone service, but an integral part of everything we do, and that is why Tendring4Growth is at the centre of our corporate plan and we have endorsed that work today.”

Mary Newton, the council’s cabinet member for business and economic growth, added that it would help to realise the area’s part in the North Essex Economic Strategy..

“Tendring4Growth has already seen success, in particular with the brilliant Business Week last year, and we need to capitalise on that,” she said.

“Together with the action plan for the coming year, and the longer-term strategy for the whole region, Tendring4Growth will help everyone to succeed.”

Ivan Henderson, leader of the council’s Labour group, criticised Mr Stock for not attending events held in the district as part of last year’s Business Week.