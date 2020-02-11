A WARMING morning of coffee and cake will be held at a retirement development in Frinton in aid of the RNLI.

People are invited to Cooper Lodge in Pole Barn Lane on Friday, February 21 at 11am.

Hayley Boltwood, from Churchill Retirement Living, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to our Warming Morning event to raise funds for such a great charity, chosen by our apartment owners who wanted to help it continue its vital work.

“Every penny counts, which is why we’re asking as many people as possible to come along and support the event and make a donation in return for the refreshments on offer.”