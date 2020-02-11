A COMEDIC gangster movie which was filmed across Tendring coastlines has been nominated for a national award.

Lucas & Albert was premiered in Clacton last September when the town’s Century Cinema rolled out the red carpet for the stars of the picture and special guests.

The feature film marked the first release from writing duo A G Longhurst, from Thorpe-le-Soken, and Robert Putt, who are at the helm of Longhurst and Putt Productions.

Directed by Darren S Cook, the black comedy sees two ageing hitmen forced into doing one final job before they can hang up their guns for good.

Littered with television talent, the cast includes John Altman, known for playing Nick Cotton in EastEnders, and Michael McKell from medical soap opera, Doctors.

It hit the silver screen after the writing partners landed a deal with independent film company, Scruffy Bear Pictures.

Lucas & Albert has now been nominated in the Best Feature Film category at this year’s National Film Awards, alongside war epic and Oscar favourite, 1917.

Mr Longhurst, who also plays one of the movie’s main characters, says he is over the moon the film has received recognition.

“Nobody sets out to make a bad film,” he said.

“In fact, you dream that you will be up there with the big boys, so when you get nominated for such an award, you are speechless.

“This is a wonderful honour for all those involved, and I am delighted.” Mr Longhurst and Mr Putt will find out if their love letter to gritty gangster films and Tendring has scooped the top accolade on March 20, during a ceremony in London.

To be in with a chance of fending off the likes of Dwayne Johnson’s Fighting With My Family, the pair are relying on votes cast by members of the public.

Whether or not they do manage to cause an upset, Mr Longhurst says the nomination is a major result for the area and everyone who helped make it possible.

He said: “Hopefully we can get enough votes and surprise a few people.

“This is great for Tendring, the businesses, local people and the community which helped us. It is humbling, because you know getting nominated is a nomination for all the people who worked on and contributed to the film.”

Councillor Mary Newton, Tendring Council cabinet member for business and cconomic growth, congratulated the production for its national award nomination.

“We always support film productions within Tendring, provided it is positive for our community, as they can be a great showcase for our beautiful district,” Cllr Newton said.

“Productions, for both big and small screen, can also be a real boost to the local economy, and generate visits in the form of screen tourism, so with this industry growing in the UK it is important we get a slice of the action.

“Supporting such endeavours fits in with our Tendring4Growth approach of enabling companies to grow and use Tendring in a way that is mutually beneficial.

“I’d also like to wish the cast and crew of Lucas and Albert good luck for the awards night.”

Lucas & Albert will available on Amazon Prime from Thursday (Feb 6). To vote, visit

nationalfilmawards.org/vote.