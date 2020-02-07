AN elderly lady had to be rescued by community officers after her mobility scooter broke down leaving her stranded.

PCSO Lloyd from the Clacton Community Policing Team was out patrolling with DC Baldwin on Friday night when they came across a helpless resident.

The pensioner had been out on her disability scooter, on which she also kept her walking crutches, when it spontaneously stopped working.

After ensuring her safety, the pair arranged for her to get into a taxi which then took her back to her home.

The two officers then arranged for her scooter to be recovered before it was also dropped off at her property.