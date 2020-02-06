WITH Valentine’s Day just around the corner, a theatre is staging two shows set to keep the spark between you and your loved one alight.

The West Cliff Theatre is kicking off the romantic weekend with two fantastic performances for couples, friends and families to enjoy.

Whether you are all loved up - or enjoying the single life - the touring production of the Cinder Path from the best-selling author Catherine Cookson will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The Cinder Path, which will be staged at the Clacton venue on Friday, February 14, from 7.30pm, tells the tale of Charlie Macfell, an innocent witness to the murder of his cruel and sadistic landowner father.

Believing himself to be the only person aware that his childhood friend Arthur Benton is the killer, Charlie tries to set old injustices to right by protecting his friend from prosecution.

The Cinder Path is a sizzling and fast-moving drama set against the backdrop of the First World War.

A spokesman for the West Cliff Theatre said: “This is theatre at its very best, filled with laughter, tears and unforgettable musical score, starring Nick Cochrane, from ITV’s Coronation Street.”

The show, which is a musical adaptation of The Cinder Path, was produced and directed by Leah Bell and adapted for the stage by Paul Dunn.

The production will be featuring original music by Mike Redway.

Then, on Saturday, February 15, Michael King will be back at the West Cliff for another performance of his On Tour with Elvis Show, which starts at 7.30pm.

Mr King is widely recognised as the “best in the business” at being Elvis Presley, and he is supported by his superb backing band and singers.

A West Cliff Theatre spokesman added: “This show is what many describe as one of the most authentic and dynamic Elvis Presley tribute shows ever.

“It has been said on many occasions that Michael King’s dynamic and powerful live performances are as close as it gets to watching Elvis for real.”

For more information about the two performances and to book tickets, visit westcliffclacton.co.uk or call the box office on 01255 433 344.