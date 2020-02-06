A DRINK driver who intentionally crashed her car into a ditch before running away confessed to police she had sunk cans of lager when they turned up at her door.

Police were called after onlookers spotted a silver Ford Fiesta in a ditch off Little Clacton Road in Clacton.

They reported a woman had made off.

Officers checked who the registered keeper of the vehicle was and traced it to Louise May.

When they arrived at her home in Hadleigh Road, Clacton, May answered the door and had a cut on her head and dried blood on her ear.

Police asked if she knew why they were there and she said because of her car and accepted she had been drinking cans of beer.

May also had mud on the bottom of her trousers after walking through fields following the crash.

The 50-year-old failed an initial breathalyser test and was taken to Colchester Hospital for treatment on her injuries.

Blood was taken and she was found to have 118mlgs of alcohol in 100mls of blood. The legal limit is 80.

She admitted drink driving at Colchester Magistrates' Court.

Representing herself she apologised for what had happened.

"I was not in a very good place at the time," she said.

"I moved to the area a year ago to be near my daughter and at this time we had a row - I was being stopped from seeing my grandchildren.

"It is no excuse.

"I would never normally get into the car after having a drink but on the night it all got a bit too much.

"I went to that road because I knew there would be nobody else there.

"I did it on purpose."

Magistrates handed May a 14 month roads ban and warned her that driving while disqualified was a serious offence.

She was also fined £150 and ordered to pay £105 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.