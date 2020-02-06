POLICE officers “jumped out” of their car after before coming to the aid of a vulnerable resident they had been looking for.

Essex Police were called at around 11.15pm on Monday (Feb 3), following concerns for the welfare of a man in Clacton.

After making several enquiries, the man was quickly located in North Road, near Skinner’s chip shop, just ten minutes later.

According to an eyewitness, police officers were quick to react once they had spotted the man.

They said: “I was driving along when a police car zoomed past me with its flashing lights on.

“A short way along, I then saw someone flag down the police car before it abruptly pulled over.

“Two police officers jumped out and approached a person – I wasn’t sure what was going on.”

The man was taken to hospital for precautionary checks.