A ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles will be brought forward to 2035.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is launching key UN COP26 talks, to take place in November in the UK, with a speech setting out Britain's stall as a leader on tackling climate change.

He will urge other countries to follow the UK's lead in setting targets to cut their emissions to net zero - with major cuts to greenhouse gases and any remaining pollution offset by measures such as planting trees.

As part of the UK's moves to meet its legal goal to reach net zero by 2050, the Government will consult on bringing forward a planned ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2040 to 2035 - and earlier if feasible.

The ban, which Government advisers the Committee on Climate Change have called for by as early as 2030, will also include hybrid vehicles for the first time.

There are around 15,500 public charging points in the UK, according to Zapmap. This is five times more than in 2011.

Check out your nearest charging points.

In comparison, there are around 8,400 fuel stations, which shows the gap is narrowing.

At an event attended by Sir David Attenborough, Mr Johnson will call for international efforts to reach net zero as early as possible through investment in cleaner technology and protection of natural habitat - which will also help reverse losses in wildlife.

The event on Tuesday will also kick off a year of climate action across the UK, the Government said.

Edmund King, AA president, said the new target on car sales was incredibly challenging.

He added: "We must question whether we will have a sufficient supply of a full cross-section of zero emissions vehicles in less than fifteen years.

"We will also need a package of grants coupled with a comprehensive charging infrastructure at homes and in towns, cities, motorways and rural locations.

"At the very least the Government should take up the AA demand to cut VAT on new EVs to boost sales and make vehicles more affordable to those on lower incomes."

He also raised concerns that hybrids would be excluded from sale under the plans.