WORK to repair staging holding some of Frinton’s beach huts has begun.

Tendring Council engineers have started to move 11 huts from The Leas, to allow rebuilding of the structure on which they stand.

Two cranes were used for the operation, which meant the promenade between The Leas and below Warley Way was closed to ensure public safety while the work was carried out.

Isolated closures are expected during the work and for a further two days at the end of the project, scheduled for early March – though the work is weather dependent.

The empty huts will be stored in a secure compound on the Greensward for the duration of the works.

This is the first phase of works, with further sections of beach hut staging being repaired in the coming months.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “This may cause some inconvenience to those who use the promenade, and I would like to apologise for that.” “These works are important to ensure the continued life of huts along this section of beach, which are extremely popular not only with their owners but also with visitors who find them picturesque. “It is important that we do this work now, before the busy summer season begins.”