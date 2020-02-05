A NIGHTMARE neighbour threw cat faeces on to the doorstep of the family next door.

Luke Sharpin dumped the contents of his pet’s litter tray onto his neighbour’s front step as part of an ongoing row.

The disagreement began when he and his partner moved into a flat in Groom Park, Clacton, in April last year and were not allocated a wheelie bin.

Forced to leave their black sacks exposed, they believed the neighbour’s cats were ripping them open and leaving rubbish strewn everywhere.

The neighbours disagreed and arguments have continued ever since.

Sharpin admitted to a campaign of harassment at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on a basis he did not do all he was accused of but that he did plant the cat’s mess.

He also accepted he gave a foul-mouthed rant where he threatened to attack one of the neighbours and kicking their door as he left his flat on one occasion.

Sharpin also called the RSPCA anonymously to say he believed the family were mistreating their pets.

Inspectors visited and found nothing amiss.

The 21-year-old denied claims he was constantly banging on an adjoining wall and that he had instigated other abusive confrontations.

Paul Baker, mitigating, said Sharpin and his partner were making counter complaints to Essex Police.

“He is not in agreement on the matter in totality,” he said.

“Initially there were no issues with both sides keeping themselves to themselves.

“I understand this all arises from the matter of bin bags.

“He believes the neighbour’s animals were showing interest in the bags and ripping them open.

“At one stage he became so incensed he picked up some of his own cat’s litter and put it on the doorstep.

“He and his partner are desperate to move

“They are trying to be rehoused but so far that has not been successful.”

Magistrates decided the varying versions of events would not make a material difference in their sentencing.

Sharpin was given a 12-month community order with 140 hours of unpaid work. He must pay £105 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.

Sharpin is banned from molesting the neighbouring family for a year.