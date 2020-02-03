A COUNCIL has used its enforcement powers almost 30 times in the past year.

Tendring Council’s private sector housing team has had almost 470 requests for help in the 2019-20 financial year from tenants living in private accommodation.

In the majority of cases, improvement work was carried out by landlords after an informal engagement, while in 90 cases advice was given to support tenants.

In 153 cases the matter was referred to another council team or an external organisation.

In total the council has taken formal enforcement action in 29 cases, including issuing prohibition orders, improvement notices, and penalty notices running into tens of thousands of pounds.

Paul Honeywood, cabinet member for housing, said: “With nearly 20 per cent of our residents living in privately rented housing, it is important we use all the powers available to us to make sure tenants are protected from landlords who do not comply with the law.

“Over the past year some very strong action has been taken across the whole district to protect tenants from unsafe housing.

“This may involve using our own powers or working with the police to clamp down on anti-social behaviour.”