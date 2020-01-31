BEHIND the glitz and glamour at Clacton’s Princes Theatre, dedicated staff work hard backstage to keep the on-stage magic alive.

Constructed in 1931, the purpose-built theatre sits inside the Grade II listed Clacton Town Hall.

It was designed in 1926 by architect Sir Brumwell Thomas and was officially opened by Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught - the third son of Queen Victoria.

The venue now stages shows, seminars, exhibitions, meetings and even weddings.

Professional boxing returned to the theatre last year for the first time in almost 80 years.

The site was named as Venue of the Year at the British and Irish Boxing Authority Awards last month.

Photographer Steve Brading captured backstage images of the popular venue, showing dressing rooms and technical areas usually hidden from the view of the audience where 13 casual technicians work.

Kai Aberdeen, the theatre’s technical manager, said it was a fantastic venue.

“The theatre is great not just for performances on the stage but also in the ring, with its boxing and wrestling nights, and also serves as a beautiful venue for many weddings and parties,” Mr Aberdeen said.

“It is a real treasure at the heart of Tendring Council also hosting our council meetings and large public events and something Tendring residents are rightfully proud of.”