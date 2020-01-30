ASDA has cut the price of fuel for the first time this year.

Drivers filling up at any of Asda’s 322 petrol stations will benefit from a price cut by up to 3ppl across both unleaded and on diesel.

That means drivers filling up at any Asda filling station will pay no more than 120.7ppl on unleaded and 124.7ppl on diesel.

Asda Senior Fuel Buyer, Dave Tyrer said: "We’re pleased to be dropping fuel prices for the first time this year.

"January has been a tough month for motorists so we’re glad to be dropping the cost in line with falling wholesale markets.

"We will continue to put the savings straight back into drivers pockets without any vouchering requirements meaning all our customers, regardless of their budget, will benefit from a price cut at the pumps.”