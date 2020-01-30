KNOW a tomato ketchup lover who can't eat any meal without loading it with red sauce?

Then we might just have found the Valentine's Day treat for you.

Heinz has teamed up with well-known London department store Fortnum & Mason to mix the condiment in with nine hnadcrafted chocolates.

The nine sweet treats come in a heart-shaped box which contains a selection of milk, white and dark shelled truffles filled with a blonde chocolate ganache and Heinz Tomato Ketchup.

According to Heinz, ‘the bright and tangy tomato flavour from the ketchup bursts through the silky creamy rich ganache with a sweet finish.’

The boxes go on sale on January 30 online and in-store but will be available for a limited time only priced £19.95.

Alexandra Bayet, Sauces Marketing Manager, at Heinz said: "The Heinz and Fortnum & Mason relationship goes way back; they were our first UK stockist back in 1886, together we celebrated the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee with special edition Heinz Beanz in 2012, and last year Fortnum and Mason helped us celebrate our big 150th birthday with the launch of Ketchup Caviar.

"And they also happen to be some of the best master chocolatiers around. So, it only makes sense that we celebrate the most romantic day of the year together with one of the most prestigious Valentine’s Day pairings.

"Ketchup and chocolate are two of the nation’s most loved foods, and we felt that it was only right that on the international day of love we combine these two ingredients."