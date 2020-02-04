CLACTON MP Giles Watling has pledged his commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day to honour those who were murdered during the atrocity.

Mr Watling has signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment as well as paying tribute to Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people today.

This year the Holocaust Educational Trust is marking 75 years since the liberation of the concentration camps of Europe and the end of the Second World War.

At the end of the month, on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, people across the globe will remember.

In the lead up to and on Holocaust Memorial Day, thousands of commemorative events will be arranged by schools, faith groups and community organisations across the country, remembering all the victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

Mr Watling said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from the Clacton constituency to reflect on the darkest times of European history.

"As the Holocaust moves from living history, to history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the six million Jewish victims and also pay tribute to the survivors.”