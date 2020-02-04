THE spirits of elderly residents at a care home were well and truly lifted when a glorious bundle of cute and cuddly animals paid them a visit.

Corner Lodge Care Home, in Meadow Way, Jaywick, welcomed in a heart-warming party of adorable pygmy goats last week.

The placid creatures, which are a breed of goat, revelled in being petted by the care home’s residents and also perched themselves on their laps as they were stroked.

They stopped off at the home as part of the service’s dedication to providing residents with fun and interactive themed activities each month.

Previously, staff have dressed up in cowboy and cowgirl outfits when they held a Western-themed party.

A spokesman for Corner Lodge Care Home, which cares for elderly people living with dementia, sensory impairments, disorders or injuries over the age of 65, said residents enjoyed the special animal encounter.

They said: “We have monthly themes and dress-up days January was all about animals.

“We have had staff bring in their dogs to see the residents.

“But this was an extra special treat as we were visited by pygmy goats.

“These tiny little cuties were very cuddly and soft and even fell asleep on our residents’ laps.

“Their faces absolutely lit up and it sparked lots of happy conversations.

“We aim to do lots more of these days in the future.”

To find out more about Corner Lodge Care Home and its interactive fun days, visit cornerlodgecareclacton.co.uk.