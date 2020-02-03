A FAMILY-FRIENDLY seaside pub which closed its doors six months ago is set to reopen this weekend under new ownership.

The Walton Tavern, in The Parade, Walton, has been shut to the public since last July, but two new investors have decided to return the watering hole to its glory days.

Brian Hollowell and his partner Sue took over last September and have been living on the site in a caravan while working hard to ready the pub for its relaunch.

The couple have paired up with Hawthorn Leisure, which owns more than 700 community pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Some of the changes which have been made include the ability to screen football matches and televised sports, and the pub will now host performances from bands.

The pub will also start offering warm meals once the kitchen and restaurant area has been reopened.

After five months of renovations and installations, the inviting local is now ready to welcome back its old regulars and in some new punters.

Mr Hollowell, who has years of experience within the pub industry, said: “We are fully committed to The Walton Tavern – it was the place to be at one time and we want to restore its reputation as a safe and welcoming pub.

“People should feel comfortable walking in here, and our emphasis will be on creating a friendly, local, family pub.

“Essentially, it’s all about people having a good time. We want to welcome back local people and, once the summer season starts, holidaymakers, too.

“Locals who have seen that the pub is reopen are really looking forward to being able to come back here, but they have to walk in and see it has changed.

“If they do that, and have a pleasant experience, then they will keep coming back.”