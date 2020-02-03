A HOME care provider branded “marvellous” and “compassionate” by its clients has received an ‘outstanding’ rating from a care regulator.

Home Instead Senior Care, which is based in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, provides services to elderly residents living in Clacton, Walton and Frinton.

The company received a visit from eagle-eyed inspectors from the Care Quality Commission, which is tasked with ensuring standards are upheld in the care sector.

Following the inspection, the CQC has since published a glowing report of the health care provider and has awarded it with a rating of ‘outstanding’.

Praising the agency’s leadership, the document recognises the confidence instilled in the management of the service by relatives, staff and the people being cared for.

The report highlighted the professionalism displayed by employees, who impressed with displays of safeguarding and promoting dignity and independence.

Jean Allen, owner of Home Instead Clacton, Frinton and Walton, set up the office in 2008.

She has since provided care for hundreds of elderly clients in the local community.

Jean said: “I am absolutely thrilled by the result of this inspection and would like to take this opportunity to thank every one of our amazing staff for all their consistent hard work.

“We take a unique approach with our care services and are delighted that the CQC have rated us outstanding.

“It is a reassurance that we are doing things right. Our caring and compassionate caregivers love their work and feel respected for what they do, and the service they deliver is highly valued by our clients and their loved ones.”