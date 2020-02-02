At the end of this month, our country finally begins the process of leaving the European Union.

At that point, we will formally enter the transition period, which runs until December 21. We are getting Brexit done!

That is what I promised you during the election: I would continue to vote for Brexit at every opportunity, as I have done previously, and I will continue to deliver for you beyond Brexit.

Progress has already been made on that promise, as I have always voted to finish the job since the General Election.

So, what comes next? In the coming weeks, I will be meeting with Frank Sims, the new CEO of ACE, to discuss Clacton Hospital, where they continue to provide services.

If ACE cannot deliver these services to a high standard; they, and any other health supplier, must be held accountable, as they were with local GP surgeries.

We also have the £15m redevelopment of Clacton Hospital, and I understand that North East Essex CCG will be pushing that forward this year.

The Law Commission will also consult soon on whether to make elder abuse a hate crime, which would carry a mandatory sentence.

I wrote to them to propose such an idea in 2018 and will be responding to this consultation – after all, 32.4 per cent of local residents are over 65!

With regard to infrastructure, we have really exciting developments.

The A120 upgrade from Braintree to Kelvedon and the subsequent upgrade to the A12 are on track with the route now chosen.

On the railways there has been the announcement of the development of the new Chelmsford loop at Beaulieu, which will greatly enhance travel times to our area.

For the sake of brevity, I will leave it there.

But I have no doubt that we will see further successes, both in Parliament and in the constituency, to build on what we have already achieved with increasing police numbers and improving GP surgeries.

And if you want to learn more about my plans, just send an email to giles.watling.mp@parliament.uk.

And I will always be available to assist with any issue you may face. Just let me know how I can help!

Giles Watling

Member of Parliament for Clacton