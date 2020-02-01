BUDDING young school actors are preparing to wow audiences with a performance worthy of a West End stage.

Students at the Colne Community School, in Brightlingsea, are currently in rehearsals for their production of famed musical Hairspray, which is set in the 60s.

The well-known tale follows aspiring television star Tracy, played by Lela Stanton, as she desperately strives to appear on The Corny Collins Show.

Initially shunned for her weight and acceptance of integration, her luck eventually starts to change.

But as her dreams become reality, she soon realises there are much more important issues in her life which she needs to tackle.

The production, which is comprised of more than 40 cast members, has been spearheaded by drama teacher Mrs Rachael Welham.

She said: “With more than 40 students from across the school, it is set to be a fantastic evening of entertainment for all the family.”

The Colne Community School’s performance of Hairspray will take place on February 12 and 13 from 6.45pm, and February 14 from 4.30pm.

Tickets cost £8 for adults, £5 for concessions, and £20 for families and can be purchased from ticketsource.co.uk.