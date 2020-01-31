AN apprentice who works for a government authority has been recognised as part of a national scheme.

Sophie Floyd, 23, from Clacton, works for Tendring Council as a career track apprentice in the human resources team.

She has just started her Level 3 apprenticeship and recently took part in the Public Services People Manager Association’s Apprentice of the Year event.

Designed to test the personal qualities of its candidates, while also building up their confidence, the event showcases emerging and promising talent within the public sector.

In total 13 people took part in this annual affair and Sophie was given the Spirit of the Programme Award.

Sophie said: “I was very pleased to have been recognised with this award.

“The Apprentice of the Year event really helped to develop my skillset and prepare me further for my future career.”

Leader of Tendring Council, Neil Stock OBE, also praised Sophie’s ability and approach to working for the authority.

He said: “Sophie is a fantastic talent within the People, Performance and Projects department here at Tendring Council - a role which sees her supporting a lot of corporate work right across the authority, and she is heavily involved with the team.

“This award is justly deserved, and I think reflects not only a celebration of Sophie’s own fantastic talent, but is also a wider statement on the success of our career track team and the ‘grow your own’ ethos we have here at Tendring.”