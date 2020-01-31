VILLAGERS have been left angry by plans for an extra 130 homes – next to a site where 240 homes are already being built.

Land Allocations Ltd has submitted plans to Tendring Council for up to 130 dwellings – including 78 homes and 52 social homes – on farmland east of Halstead Road, Kirby Cross.

Villagers were already angry after Liden Homes were controversially given permission for 240 homes on fields next to the 5.5 hectare site.

Uli Martin, from Halstead Road, said residents were livid about the new plans, which are outside the village boundary.

She said: “This will be a disaster for the village.

“The real problem is that you can’t get to see a doctor anymore and the school is full to the brim.

“The traffic is a nightmare in Halstead Road – I can’t pull off my driveway between 2.30pm and 3.15pm.

“Part of the agreement for the 240 homes was for a car park to be built, but only people visiting the show homes are allowed to park there as it’s at their discretion.

“Another 130 homes will make traffic problems even worse – and where are they all going to go to school or find a doctor?

“Liden Homes already want to do away with the requirement to build a medical facility as apparently there’s no demand for it.

“We haven’t seen any of the promised benefits from the first development yet.”

In a planning statement, AAH Planning Consultants said there should be a presumption in favour of development because Tendring Council does not have a Local Plan in place.

It added: “The proposal would lie outside, but adjacent to, the development limits of the existing built up area of Kirby Cross and would lie immediately north of the Linden Homes development currently under construction.

“The current proposal would essentially be seen as an extension to the ongoing Linden Homes Development.

“With regards to the local green gap, the physical gap is already lessened by the existing houses and ribbon development and is further exacerbated by the ongoing Lindon Homes Development.

“The proposal would not have a significant adverse effect upon the countryside.

“The significant social, economic and environmental benefits of the proposed development identified clearly outweigh the limited harms caused by virtue of the proposals conflict with the existing out of date Local Plan policies.”

A decision is expected by March 24.

Tendring Council said work was progressing well on adopting a new Local Plan but it was “important to have the right plan in place”.

An inspector is currently holding an inquiry to examine the strategic part of the new plan, and council bosses hope the new plan will be adopted next winter. The last local plan was due to be replaced in 2011.

Last week developers submitted plans for 100 homes off Clacton Road, St Osyth.