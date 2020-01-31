It was sad to recently receive and read the final annual report of the Clacton and St Osyth Bird-Watching and Protection Society.

With its name often reduced to merely the Bird Club, it began as a campaigning group.

Shore-nesting birds at Colne Point including vulnerable little terns and ringed plover particularly needed champions.

The club was influential in this site becoming in 1968 a nature reserve - the largest in Tendring.

A now largely forgotten proposal to dam St Osyth Creek to create a marina was strenuously resisted.

Local pioneers, with 27 members within a year, spearheaded by young birders including the late Reg Arthur, carefully recorded and soon ringed birds.

A Heligoland trap was erected in the 1950s opposite the derelict St Osyth tide-mill - hopes of repairing it to become their HQ proved in vain. The club predated both the the Essex Bird-Watching Society and county’s Naturalist [now Wildlife] Trust by two and 12 twelve years respectively.

Clacton was added to its name in 1990.

The membership reached 130 in 1973 but latterly declined to 47.

In a busy modern world it has succumbed to difficulties bedevilling many societies recruiting fresh younger volunteers to fill key committee positions. Outward looking, money raised often supported other wildlife bodies with specific projects, especially on local reserves.

In the closing distribution of remaining funds this included St Osyth School for wildlife projects.

There were memorable club wildlife holidays to various parts of England and Wales.

Looking back the benefits of a small, independent club come to mind but the inherent vulnerability in finding replacements due to age and infirmity has intervened.

The sight of four white spoonbills in April 1947 may have inspired its foundation, reinforced by periodic rarities among the usual birds.

A night heron in 1956 resulted in a popular logo engraving along with the little terns that now have just a toehold in our district. There are memories stretching back for some over hundreds of events, with the camaraderie typified at the popular Great Holland Pits nature reserve dawn chorus visit.

To ensure being there for the first glimmer of light meant a 2.45am arrival, some even coming by bicycle. The smell of breakfast cooking on camp stoves at six o’clock, made with bird-song, very early arising all worthwhile. We will miss Toosey Bird Club!

For your diary: Thursday, February 20, dt 7.30pm – Tendring Essex Wildlife Trust local group Annual General Meeting and Wardens’ Reports at the Naze Centre, Walton.