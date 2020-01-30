A HAUNTING walk for those wanting to discover the history of the notorious Witchfinder General Matthew Hopkins is taking place next month.

The Haunting Nights team will be coming to the Red Lion Pub, in South Street, Manningtree, to take people around a number of locations in Manningtree and Mistley which has links to Mathew Hopkins.

In the early 1640s Hopkins moved to Manningtree.

During that time residents were becoming increasingly paranoid about witchcraft, so Hopkins set out locally to pursue so-called ‘witches’ believing in his ability as the Witchfinder General.

The most prolific spate of witch-hunting was carried out between 1644 and 1647 where he is known to have caused the deaths of about 300 women after he had used a cruel method to discover what he called the ‘truth’.

This involved a suspect’s limbs being tied together before being lowered into water by ropes.

He firmly believed that if his victims drowned then they were innocent and now in Heaven, and if they floated then they were guilty and would be tried as a witch, either way the result would usually be death.

The Haunting Nights team came together in August 2019, having worked within the paranormal sector for many years and their idea was to bring people closer to the Great British Hauntings such as the Witchfinder General, the Pendle Witches, Jack The Ripper and Robin Hood.

Paul Dutton, company owner, said: “During the ghost hunt we take people to some of these locations where they can get involved in various ghost hunting techniques using the equipment provided whilst being guided by our experienced team of investigators and mediums.

“Our base for the event is in Manningtree at The Red Lion which is where Mathew Hopkins began his career as the Witchfinder General, his career was short lived and his 14-month reign of terror ended with his death in the house adjoining the Red Lion which is now part of the inn’s garden.”

The ghost hunting will start at 9pm at the Red Lion Pub on February 22 and will end at about 2am.

To book tickets, or find out more, visit bit.ly/3aFGQJw.