A VETERINARY centre has unveiled a permanent memorial to a much-loved staff member who died last year.

Kinfauns, in Little Clacton, has paid tribute to popular vet Susan McCann, 49, of Thorpe-le-Soken, with a commemorative bench.

Dr McCann, who has been described as a charismatic character and passionate worker, sadly died on October 8.

She had been involved in a fatal traffic collision with a cement truck while cycling to work.

The touching tribute is placed outside the practice’s entrance in The Street and features a small gold plaque.

The idea behind the memorial is to give everyone who knew Susan somewhere to remember and think about her.

Ange Hoy, practice manager at Kinfauns, said: “Susan had a great sense of humour, she was a lively personality and always joking and ready to break into a dance or sing a song.

“She had a real following among clients, she just had a way with people and of course she was amazing with the animals.

“Her death has left a massive hole and she is sorely missed. Everyday someone or other mentions her.

“We wanted to do something to mark the fact that she was so loved and that she was so happy here.

“We decided to buy a bench so everyone can see it and colleagues and clients can go outside, sit there and enjoy their memories of Susan.”

Susan McCann grew up in East Kilbride in Scotland but worked in Essex for many years.

She attended the University of Glasgow and qualified as a vet in 1993.