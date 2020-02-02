PUPILS at a school in Frinton have been praised by education watchdogs for their outstanding behaviour.

Frinton Primary School has been rated as good following an inspection by Ofsted in December.

The school was also rated as good for its quality of education, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

But inspectors found it was outstanding in terms of behaviour and attitudes.

The school was also rated as good at its previous inspection in 2015.

A report said: “Pupils enjoy school immensely and are keen to participate in all that it has to offer.

“They are happy to be in school and want to achieve the very best they can.”

Shirley Young, chairman of governors, said: “We are immensely proud of our team at Frinton Primary School.

“The creative curriculums and talented teaching that happens every day has been recognised.

“The entire school team and the children work hard day in, day out and the results are a happy school community filled daily with children and staff that are thriving.

“An Ofsted report isn’t everything, but it is fulfilling when it is recognised, most telling is that 100 per cent of our parents said they would recommend this school when completing the Ofsted survey.”