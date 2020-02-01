A GROUP of bright sparks have won Tendring Council's chairman's charity quiz for the fifth year in a row.

The Bright Sparks topped of the leaderboard at the quiz, which was held by Clacton Lions at the Princes Theatre, Clacton on Friday, January 17.

The annual event raises funds for the chairman’s charity appeal.

Twenty-five teams took part in the quiz, raising almost £700 for Crescent Cat Rescue in Thorpe-le-Soken and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust.

Chairman Dan Land said it was a fun evening with a lively atmosphere full of friendly competition.

“Thanks to everyone’s involvement we have raised a decent sum of money for two very worthy causes,” he said.

“I’d like to give my gratitude to everyone who came along to put their brains to the test, and to our wonderful quiz master Adrian Robinson for the questions and keeping order on the night."

The winning team was presented with the quiz shield and prizes, while there were also raffles to help raise funds.