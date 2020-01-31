CLACTON Pavilion is set to open a new £140,000 indoor children’s adventure play centre.

The historic site re-opened in 2012 following a multi-million pound refurbishment and has seen a series of attractions added in recent years, including a water park, bowling alleys and a restaurant.

Owner Billy Peak said the new pirate-themed Swashbuckle’s play centre will hopefully be open this weekend.

It will include an area for ‘tiny tots’ and there will be obstacles and elements for children aged up to nine.

Mr Peak said: “It’s always been in the plan to create it as part of our whole family offering as an indoor entertainment centre.

“If you go to many new build bowling alleys these days they’ll be something like this - and many of our customers have asked for it.

“It will add to our offer and the indoor experience for our visitors.

“Clacton really is a destination once again and without doubt the offer provided by the resort in the past ten years and improved immensely.

“The new beaches are a major asset and I think we have one of the best beaches in the country for people to come to - and we have the facilities to back that up.”

Mr Peak said the play centre will cover 400sq metres over two levels and will be situated next to the under-utilised area of the Pavilion next to Luca’s ice cream parlour.

Mr Peak added: “We hope to have a party element to it all and people can book the play centre alongside bowling or golf parties along with ice cream in the parlour.

“We also see it fitting in well with the water park.

“There will also be an extra ten jobs off the back of it - and those will be across the whole year.”

The works, which are being carried out by a specialist international firm, have taken six weeks to complete.

It is hope the play centre will be open from Saturday. 1.