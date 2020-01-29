A TEENAGE cyclist’s clothes were slashed as she bravely fought off three would-be robbers.

The attempted robbery, during which the men tried to take a bike, took place at the BMX track in St John’s Road in Clacton.

The 19-year-old victim fought back after the men pulled her from her bike.

She later discovered her clothes had been slashed during the attack.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist reported an attempted robbery in Clacton.

“The 19-year-old was reported she was using the BMX track off St John’s Road when she was approached by three men at about 8.20am on Sunday.

“The men pulled her off her bike and attempted to steal it but the woman fought back and rode off.

“When the woman got to a place of safety, she noticed her clothing had been slashed.”

The attackers are described as white, aged between 16 and 20 and were wearing black Adidas tracksuits and baseball caps.

One of the suspects had black hair which was up in a small ponytail at the bottom of the cap.

Cann Hall ward councillor Gina Placey said: “This attempted robbery is shocking. It’s an awful thing to happen.

“I have been looking into doing something with the BMX track as it is underused and overgrown, so isn’t used as much as it could be.

“I haven’t heard of any trouble down there recently, although we did have some vandalism at the play park last year but we haven’t had anything as serious as this.

“I’m glad that she is all right and managed to get to safety and call the police. She was brave to fight them off.”

Witnesses should call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/13802/20.