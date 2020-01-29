Chinese New Year, the most important traditional festival of the Chinese calendar, began this week.
The celebration, also known as the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, takes place on the first new moon that appears between January 21 and February 20.
Common ways to honour the occasion include lantern decorations, fireworks and a dragon or tiger puppet dance.
The colour red is often associated with the holiday, and is believed to symbolise joy and good luck.
2020 is the year of the rat, one of 12 animals that make up the Chinese zodiac and which rotate in a cycle each year.
The years below will tell you which zodiac sign you were born during the year of and the personality traits associated with them.
Rat - Quick-witted, resourceful, versatile, kind
1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020
Ox - Dependable, strong, determined
1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009
Tiger - Brave, confident, competitive
1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010
Rabbit - Quiet, elegant, modest, responsible
1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011
Dragon - Confident, intelligent, enthusiastic
1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012
Snake - Enigmatic, intelligent, wise
1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013
Horse - Animated, active, energetic
1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014
Goat - Calm, gentle, sympathetic
1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015
Monkey - Sharp, clever, curious
1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016
Rooster - Observant, hardworking, courageous
1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017
Dog - Loyal, courageous, warm-hearted
1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018
Pig - Compassionate, generous, diligent
1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019