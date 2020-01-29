Chinese New Year, the most important traditional festival of the Chinese calendar, began this week.

The celebration, also known as the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, takes place on the first new moon that appears between January 21 and February 20.

Common ways to honour the occasion include lantern decorations, fireworks and a dragon or tiger puppet dance.

The colour red is often associated with the holiday, and is believed to symbolise joy and good luck.

2020 is the year of the rat, one of 12 animals that make up the Chinese zodiac and which rotate in a cycle each year.

The years below will tell you which zodiac sign you were born during the year of and the personality traits associated with them.

Rat - Quick-witted, resourceful, versatile, kind

1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Ox - Dependable, strong, determined

1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009

Tiger - Brave, confident, competitive

1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

Rabbit - Quiet, elegant, modest, responsible

1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

Dragon - Confident, intelligent, enthusiastic

1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Snake - Enigmatic, intelligent, wise

1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Horse - Animated, active, energetic

1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Goat - Calm, gentle, sympathetic

1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Monkey - Sharp, clever, curious

1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Rooster - Observant, hardworking, courageous

1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Dog - Loyal, courageous, warm-hearted

1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Pig - Compassionate, generous, diligent

1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019