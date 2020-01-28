A man has been charged in connection with a rape investigation in Jaywick.

Steven Anderson, 33, of Bentley Avenue, Jaywick, was arrested on January 26.

He has now been charged with two counts of rape, ABH, making threats to kill, false imprisonment, assault by beating, and criminal damage.

The charge is in connection with an allegation reported to us on January 3.

He was due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday 27).