TESCO is recalling a brand of baby food following concerns that a small number of jars may have been tampered with.
The supermarket chain says if anyone who has purchased any of the 15 varieties of 7+ months Cow & Gate 200g baby food jars, to return them to the store and get a full refund.
Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.
Tesco says if you have bought any of the listed products do not feed them to your baby.
These are:
- Cow & Gate Butternut Squash Chicken & Pasta 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Courgette & Hake Rice 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Yummy Harvest Chicken 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Apple Crumble 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Banana Crumble 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Peach Apple & Kiwi 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Rice Pudding 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Creamy Cauliflower Cheese 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Garden Pea & Turkey 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Potato Spinach & Beef 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Potato & Turkey Roast 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Spaghetti Bolognese 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Succulent Pork Casserole 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Tasty Cottage Pie 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Tomato & Courgette Pasta 7+ months
The recall only involves these varieties sold in Tesco stores in the UK.
No other Cow & Gate, Tesco or other branded baby products are affected.
Anyone with concerns can contact Tesco Customer Services directly on 0800 917 6897 or Cow & Gate via facebook messenger / live chat at www.cgbabyclub.co.uk/contact-us or by phone on 0800 977 8880.