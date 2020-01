SOON-to-be brides and grooms are being invited to Clacton’s largest independent wedding fair next month.

Specialist stalls will be at Clacton Town Hall to inspire couples planning their special day.

It will take place on Sunday, February 23.

Organiser Michelle Allwright organised her first wedding fair four years ago and said the event has gone from strength to strength.

The fair will run from 11am to 3pm and will be held at Clacton Town Hall, in Station Road, Clacton.