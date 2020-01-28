AN elderly care home resident who enjoys playing bowls is considering turning professional after winning an award.

Dennis Spark, 98, lives in Corner House, in Wash Lane, Clacton, and has been named as the home's best player of the year for carpet bowls.

The keen sportsman, who has been playing for about four years, was presented with his accolade by care home manager Teresa Franze, regional director Ethna Claridge, and activities coordinator Adina Giurgiu.

Volunteers Lynne and Alistair, who hold the in-house bowls club once a month, were also in attendance for the presentation.

Adina, the activities coordinator at Corner House, said: “Dennis was very pleased with the award and is looking forward to some more games.

“He joked he may even turn professional. He enjoys all of the activities and gets stuck into everything he does.

"He really likes to be activity."