A LIVE-SAVING organisation is hosting an informal meet-up next week for existing and future volunteers to discuss opportunities within the charity.

The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, which relies heavily on donations to stay in the air, is hosting an event at the Kingscliff Hotel, in Holland-on-Sea, on Tuesday.

During the get-together, which will run from 1pm until 3pm, anyone interested in volunteering for the organisation will be able to inquire about the great work the charity does.

It will also provide a setting for guests to pick the brains of current volunteers while enjoying refreshments.

Jane Morton, volunteer manager at for the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance said: “We have an amazing team of volunteers, but we are keen to recruit more to help support our fundraising work.

“Volunteers help with a range of tasks that include assisting in our charity shops, selling merchandise at events, giving talks, hosting airbase tours, picking up collection tins and marshalling at events.

“If you have some time to spare and would like to use it to help your local life-saving charity, please come along.

“If you can’t make it on the day and would like to find out more about the various volunteering roles that are available please do get in touch by phone or email.

“However much time you are able to give us and whatever your skills, we are confident there will be something to suit you.”

To find out more about the volunteering meeting, contact Jane Morton on 0345 2417 690 or by email at jane.morton@ehaat.org.