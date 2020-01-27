YOUNG green fingers at a primary school and nursery can now get stuck into activities in the great outdoors following an impressive clean-up.

The overgrown and uncontrollable garden at Engaines Primary School and Nursery, in St Osyth Road, Little Clacton, has been given a make-over by Tendring Council.

The green space, which was filled with unmanageable weeds, became difficult for staff to consistently maintain, despite several attempts to keep on top of the work.

As a result, it was also becoming increasingly impossible for pupils to truly utilise the naturalistic environment and the pond life had started to die out.

But following a chance meeting with Tendring Council’s assistant open space manager Quentin Cole, help was offered, and the grounds have now been cleared.

The council gardeners also assisted staff in revamping the garden area by building new flower beds, a growing area, and installing bark flooring.

Headteacher Mrs Cherry Curle said: “We are so grateful for the help we have been given.

“It would have taken the staff and children weeks to complete the work the council has completed.

“The areas around the field, including the school garden, the wild outdoor area and the pond site, are all cleared and ready for the children to start the spring planting as well as forest school provision.”