TRIBUTES have been paid to man whose radio skills helped soldiers win a series of significant battles during the second world war.

Stanley Smith, who lived out the final days of his life at Little Holland Hall care home in Holland-on-Sea, died on January 5 at the impressive age of 102.

The oldest of five brothers, Mr Smith was born during the first world war and spent a large portion of his life living in Hitchin, where he worked for Woolworths.

A couple of years ago, he moved into his daughter Diana’s home in Frinton, before spending his last 18 months in the Little Holland Hall care home.

The keen gardener, who enjoyed growing his own fruits and vegetables, was well known in the church community and retained his independence until a very late age.

Mr Smith’s grandson, Neil Osbourne, said: “Grandad remained active and lived alone until just after his 100th birthday.

“His philosophy was always ‘use it or lose it’ which, in other words, meant the key is to remain as active as possible.

"He was a quiet man who listened intently and did not say much. But when he did you knew it was important.

"His biggest influences on me were to take regular exercise, be careful with money and drive big powerful cars - he loved his Jaguars."

Mr Smith married the love of his life Audrey in 1939, and in 2009 the couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, before Audrey sadly died that Christmas Eve.

The pair welcomed their daughter Diana just a year after tying the knot in 1940, but domestic life came to a lengthy halt after Mr Smith enlisted in the Royal Signals.

Putting his love of radios to good use, he provided essential battlefield communications during the Burma campaign, which lasted for three years.

The consisted of a series of battles between allied troops from the British Empire, China, and the United States, and soldiers from Japan, Burma, Thailand and Free India.

Mr Osbourne said: “Stanley barely saw Diana until he returned from Burma in 1946.

“His contribution was finally recognised though by Prime Minister Gordon Brown in 2009 after the official secrets restrictions expired.”

Stanley is survived by his young brother Gordon, daughter Diana, grandchildren Neil, Nicola and Michael.

He also enjoyed the company of his seven great grandchildren, Richard, James, George, Verity, Georgie, Charlotte and Katie.

Stanley Smith’s funeral will be held on January 28 from 12.30pm at Weeley Crematorium.