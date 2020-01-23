A QUICK-THINKING community police officer successfully pulled a stranded car from a ditch using a farm tractor.

PCSO Brandon, who covers Alresford and Great Bentley, was out patrolling in the two villages on Sunday.

During her shift she came across a woman’s white Toyota Aygo, which had skidded off of the road and into a ditch near Paynes Turf’s farm.

After acquiring a JCB fork-lift tractor, which was lent to PCSO Brandon by workers at Paynes Turf, she attached a rope to both the heavy-duty vehicle and the small car.

The officer then successfully pulled the trapped car from the sunken verge to safety.

According to police no-one was arrested or injured as a result of the incident.