A COLLEGE principal says she is delighted after an education watchdog found improvements a year after a damning report.

In 2018 Colchester Institute, which has campuses in Church Road, Clacton, as well as Sheepen Road, Colchester, and Church Lane, Braintree, was rated as requiring improvement overall.

It came after it was given the rating in six out of eight areas.

Criticisms were made of the effectiveness of leadership and management and the quality of teaching, learning and assessment.

But a monitoring report carried out by the watchdog in December, and published last week, found progress was being made.

Inspectors said ‘significant progress’ had been made to ensure the quality of education improves and in supporting adult learners to gain valuable employment skills.

Principal and chief executive, Alison Andreas said: “We are delighted with the outcome which affirms the excellent experience our students receive.

“It is very pleasing, as it follows on from exceptional student results in 2019.”