FOUR lucky residents of Walton Road, Frinton, had someone knocking at the door to tell them they had won £1,000 in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The win was announced yesterday after the homeowners’ postcode - CO13 0AQ - was selected as part of the daily prize giveaway.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson, who also reached the semi-final of X-Factor back in 2009, sent his well-wishes to the fortunate winners.

He said: “What brilliant news to start the week.

“Congratulations to our winners in Frinton.

“I hope they go and treat themselves to something nice with their winnings.”

To be in with a chance of winning the draw, the four residents each purchased a ticket with 32 per cent of the price going towards good causes.

The draw was sponsored by the Woodland Trust - one of the country’s leading conservation charity - which has received £11.8 million from the Postcode Lottery.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit postcodelottery.co.uk.