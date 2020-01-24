AN award-winning saxophone star who has performed with music royalty is to launch a new jazz club next month.

Derek Nash, who lives in Frinton, has curated a programme for a new music get-together which will kick off in February at the town’s McGrigor Hall.

Mr Nash, who is the frontman of six different bands, has been a full-time member of Jools Holland’s Rhythm & Blues Orchestra since 2004.

Throughout his impressive career, the talented musician has shared stages with Sir Tom Jones, Eric Clapton, Amy Winehouse and Sir Paul McCartney.

His unique blend of wind music has also earned him two British Jazz Awards for Best Small Group and Best New Album.

The prolific composer, who is currently touring the country, has now founded a jazz club in Frinton alongside his close friend and drummer George Double.

Having recently moved to the area, Mr Nash wants to help establish Frinton as a go-to place to see and enjoy quality jazz music.

He said: “I’m really delighted to be working with George to launch a jazz club in Frinton, particularly now I can call Frinton home.

“We’re aiming to bring top-class musicians to the town and hopefully put Frinton on the jazz map.”

Mr Nash will perform at his new club’s first show, alongside his band of well-travelled and experience musicians.

The concerts will include arrangements of well-known jazz classics, as well as some of the group’s original material.

Over the coming months the club will welcome trumpeter Enrico Tomasso, who played for 12 years with the Pasadena Roof Orchestra.

Vocalist Louise Clare Marshall, singer in Jools Holland’s Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, will also grace the McGrigor Hall’s stage in April.

Mr Double believes the music nights will appeal to Frinton residents and those from further afield.

“Our line-ups are sure to leave everyone tapping their toes and going away wanting more,” he said.

The Frinton Jazz Club concerts all take place at the McGrigor Hall in Fourth Avenue at 7.30pm, starting on February 22.

Tickets are available via ticketsource.co.uk