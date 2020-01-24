ONE of Clacton Pier’s main rides is being removed to make way for a “bigger and more exciting” attraction.

Work has started on the removal of the Stella’s Revenge rollercoaster as part of a project to upgrade rides on the landmark.

Pier director Billy Ball said it is important that rides, which have always been an anchor for the business, are improved.

“The additions for this summer are set to appeal more to the thrill seeker than the family audience,” he said.

“Stella’s Revenge has been up for almost ten years and we want to replace it with a ride that will help take us to another level.

“As long as all the ducks fall into line, an announcement about the new attraction will be made within weeks.

“The new log flume is already taking shape and we hope to have the two new statement rides in place for the main season.”

Mr Ball said advanced discussions are underway with a ride operator in South America to buy Stella’s Revenge and a deal has been approved in principal.

It was introduced to the pier in 2011 to replace the Steel Stella Coaster which had been a star attraction from the 1930s to the 1970s.

The pier said customers will see a number of changes in the layout of the outdoor ride deck