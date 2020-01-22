A MOTHER has said her young son was “screaming and crying” after being involved in a car crash when a driver smashed into four vehicles.

Police officers in Clacton started a pursuit of a black VW Golf after the driver failed to pull over when he was asked to do so.

Eventually, the vehicle came to an abrupt halt after crashing into four vehicles and ploughing through a garden wall in St John’s Road, Clacton.

The driver is said to have runaway before a 16-year-old off-duty police cadet detained a man until police officers arrived.

Denise Carlton, 46, of Holland-on-Sea, says her son Oliver Carlton, nine, was in the passenger seat of one of the four vehicles which was hit by the car.

Oliver was travelling with his dad Len Lishmund, 72, and the pair were on their way to pick up Denise from her flat to take her to work.

But after they failed to turn up or answer the phone, she realised that something was seriously wrong.

In the end Len picked up his mobile and told Denise they had been involved in a car crash, so she immediately rushed to the scene.

She said: “Oliver was in shock and screaming and crying down the phone.

“I was in sheer panic, so I got a taxi there straight away and they didn’t charge me the fee because of what was happening.

“I ran straight to Oliver and he was very upset and had a seatbelt mark on his neck.

“His dad was in total shock.

“The ambulance turned up quickly as well and checked Oliver over.

“I was so glad he was OK, but I have never felt so worried.

“It scared the life out of him.

“I am thankful my son and his dad were OK because it could have been awful.”

Both Oliver and Len have since visited the walk-in centre in Clacton and been diagnosed with whiplash as a result of the incident.

Essex Police arrested a 19-year-old from St Osyth on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, possession of class B or C drugs, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He has since been released under investigation.